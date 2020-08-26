Four startups bag top honours

Four startups from Hyderabad, with their offerings for the healthcare and lifestyle sector, bagged the top honours at the TiE Woman Regional Finals, which was hosted virtually by TiE Hyderabad earlier this week.
The winner of the Regional Finals Sapien Biosciences, co-founded by Jugnu Jain, got the top prize for her biobank multi-disease screening solution idea. The first runner up position went to washable and reusable face mask and headgear creator Dibbu Solutions. Luxpack, founded by Silpa Reddy, was the second runner-up while Hemis, founded by Prashansa Shahani, was adjudged third runner-up.
A press release from TiE Hyderabad said over 16 women-led startups battled for top honours at the regional finals.
According to the release, Sapien Biosciences is a biobank and has a diverse sample collection across cancers, rare disorders, cardiovascular conditions and type 2 diabetes.
The winners were adjudged by jury panel comprising Lakshmi Nambiar of Anthill Ventures, Ranjan Chak of Oak Investment Partners and Jay Krishnan of Mantra Capital.
