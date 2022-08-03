Hyderabad

Four snakes rescued on Naga Panchami

Devotees pouring milk on a snake-pit on the occasion of Naga Panchami, in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL
Special Correspondent HYDERABAD August 03, 2022 07:47 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 07:47 IST

The Greater Hyderabad Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GHSPCA) rescued four snakes from snake charmers on Tuesday, on the occasion of Naga Panchami, an auspicious day for Hindus who offer prayers and milk to the serpent god.

“We got two snakes in Shalibanda area, one in Hussaini Alaam and another snake in Mananoor. We had formed a team of 20 volunteers and started searching for snake charmers from 7 a.m. and covered the entire South Zone area — Shalibanda, Hussaini Alaam, Mogalpura, Dhood Bowli, Mir Chok, Tappachabuthra and Chatrinaka. As one snake was active, we released it back. Two snakes are not well and another snake is active but needed first-aid,” said Soudharm Bhandari, a member of GHSPCA.

