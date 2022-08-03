Four snakes rescued on Naga Panchami

The Greater Hyderabad Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GHSPCA) rescued four snakes from snake charmers on Tuesday, on the occasion of Naga Panchami, an auspicious day for Hindus who offer prayers and milk to the serpent god.

“We got two snakes in Shalibanda area, one in Hussaini Alaam and another snake in Mananoor. We had formed a team of 20 volunteers and started searching for snake charmers from 7 a.m. and covered the entire South Zone area — Shalibanda, Hussaini Alaam, Mogalpura, Dhood Bowli, Mir Chok, Tappachabuthra and Chatrinaka. As one snake was active, we released it back. Two snakes are not well and another snake is active but needed first-aid,” said Soudharm Bhandari, a member of GHSPCA.