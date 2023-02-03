ADVERTISEMENT

Four shops, wooden scrap godown gutted in major fire in Warangal

February 03, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

Four shops selling old wooden furniture and a scrap godown were destroyed in a major fire that broke out at Budidagadda junction near the under bridge in Warangal in the early hours of Friday.

A fertilizer shop was also partially gutted in the incident, sources said. On noticing thick smoke billowing out of the godown, some residents called the police and fire brigade at around 4.30 a.m.

Four fire tenders rushed to the spot and launched a firefighting operation after taking due safety precautions. It took almost four hours to douse the flames, sources added.

The timely alert by locals averted a major tragedy in the midst of a residential colony. The operation of a “wooden/iron scrap godown” in the residential zone in “flagrant violation” of the safety norms drew sharp criticism from locals.

Police suspect that the fire triggered by a short-circuit in the wooden scrap godown spread to the adjacent shops.

A case has been registered at the Mills Colony police station. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the blaze and extent of damage of property.

