Four sexually assaulted

Four persons, including two minor boys and a girl, were sexually assaulted in separate incidents in the city.

While the assault on boys took place at Bowenpally and Chandrayangutta, the girl was allegedly raped by an an autorickshaw driver at Chandrayangutta. A 19-year-old girl was sexually assaulted repeatedly by an history-sheeter in Chilkalguda.

In the first case, a hotel worker lured a seven-year-old boy with chocolate and ice-cream to his room in Nandamuri Nagar, Bowenpally. The accused, a native of Bihar, who is absconding, had victimised the boy repeatedly for more than a week, said Vijay Kumar, inspector of Bowenpally.

“The accused, who is yet to be identified, attempted sodomy on the boy. The victim was sent to the Bharosa centre for recording his statement and Gandhi Hospital for medical examination,” he said.

In the second incident, a fast food centre owner sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy and made him watch pornography, said Falaknuma ACP Syed Faiz.

The accused, Shaik Sayeed Bin Abdul Rahaman Bawazeer (25), a resident of Salala, Barkas, assaulted the boy in a room on Monday. The incident came to light when the boy reported the assault to his parents. On April 18 and June 17 too, Bawazeer allegedly assaulted the boy, he said.

In another incident, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an autorickshaw driver on Wednesday in an abandoned building in Ghousenagar of Chandrayangutta.

Mr Faiz said the accused, Mohammed Abdul Akram (20), had developed friendship with the victim. On Wednesday, he took her into the building and forced himself on her. He was arrested by the police on Thursday.

The Chilkalguda police said a history-sheeter Shaik Ameer (26) sexually assaulted a 19-year-old girl repeatedly. He was arrested.