Four railway hospitals to treat PMJAY beneficiaries

The South Central Railway’s four railway hospitals would provide medical facilities to the beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat Yojana i.e., Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB/PMJAY).

The eligible members of Ayushman Bharat scheme can avail themselves of medical facilities at the Central Hospital at Lallaguda, Secunderabad; Divisional Railway Hospital, Vijayawada; Divisional Railway Hospital, Guntakal and Divisional Railway Hospital, Nanded. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed by Ministry of Railways and National Health Agency under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in this regard.

The scheme provides a cover of up to ₹5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation. Over 10.74 crore vulnerable entitled families – approximately 50 crore beneficiaries – are eligible to avail the benefits.

The entitled families will be able to use quality health services they need without facing financial hardships,” said CPRO Ch. Rakesh on Thursday.