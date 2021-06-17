Four police constables suspended

Hyderabad

17 June 2021 22:06 IST

Four constables, including two women officers, posted at Bichkunda police station in Kamareddy district were placed under suspension for demanding and collecting money from illegally run lorries transporting sand.

The officers are B Santosh, B Parandamulu, Ch. Bhavitha and Maiskala. According to officials, the constable demanded and accepted money from the sand lorries at the check post.

Advertising

Advertising