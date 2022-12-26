Four persons, including two children, killed as two bikes collide

December 26, 2022 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - ADILABAD

Four persons, including two children, were killed when the two motorcycles they were travelling on collided at Hasnapur village in Tamsi mandal of Telangana’s Adilabad district late on Sunday evening.

All the deceased hailed from Maharashtra.

Police said Srujit, 32, a migrant worker, was returning to Ichoda in Adilabad district, where he had settled, from his native village in Maharashtra carrying his second wife and her two children on his motorcycle when the bike collided head on with another motorcycle near Hasnapur late in the evening.

While Srujit died instantly, the two children who were riding pillion succumbed to their injuries sometime later. Srujit’s second wife escaped with injuries, sources added.

Death was instant for another motorcyclist. The deceased was identified as Narayana, a native of Yavatmal in Maharashtra.

Neither of the two bike riders were wearing a helmet, police said. Both the bikes were travelling at a high speed when they collided head on in foggy conditions.