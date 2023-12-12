HamberMenu
Four passengers hurt as Telangana State RTC bus ploughs through roadside cotton field

December 12, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

Four passengers were injured, two of them seriously, after a TSRTC bus ploughed through a roadside cotton field at Oorugonda village in Damera mandal of Warangal district on Tuesday.

According to sources, the bus with around 60 passengers on board, mostly students and employees, was heading towards Eturunagaram from Hanamkonda when the incident occurred. The driver reportedly lost control of the speeding vehicle, which ploughed through a cotton field abutting the highway on the outskirts of Oorugonda.

The injured were shifted to the MGM hospital in Warangal. The bus belonged to the Warangal-II depot.

