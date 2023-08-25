ADVERTISEMENT

Four passengers detained at RGIA after unruly behaviour on Dubai-Hyderabad flight

August 25, 2023 10:39 am | Updated 10:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Four passengers aboard an Indigo Airlines flight traveling from Dubai to Hyderabad were apprehended by RGI Airport Police | Photo Credit: AFP

Four passengers aboard an Indigo Airlines flight traveling from Dubai to Hyderabad were apprehended by RGI Airport Police for causing disturbances during the flight. The incident occurred during the early morning hours of Friday when the flight crew reported the unruly behaviour to airport security at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).

The passengers were initially scheduled to fly to Kochi from Hyderabad.

According to the police, the four passengers, who were intoxicated became unruly and they started behaving inappropriately with the cabin crew. Following the flight’s arrival in Hyderabad, the crew promptly lodged a formal complaint, prompting authorities to take action and detain the passengers. The RGI Airport Police Station registered a case of nuisance against the individuals. A penalty was imposed and they were released later, said Inspector R. Srinivas.

