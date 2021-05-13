Four of family succumb to COVID in Mahabubabad

Four members of a family, including an elderly couple and their two sons, succumbed to COVID-19 in a span of 11 days in Mahabubabad district’s Nellikuduru mandal headquarters town.

The multiple unforeseen tragedies left the grieving members of the lower middle-class family shattered with the loss of the elderly couple and two earning members.

Retired employee

M Biksham, a retired class IV employee, 62, head of the family, was the first to succumb to the coronavirus on May 2, sources said.

He lost his battle to the dreaded virus while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Warangal. His elder son Veeranna, 45, an outsourced employee at a junior college, and younger son Upender, 38, a veterinary assistant, too succumbed to COVID-19 during the course of treatment at private hospitals in Hyderabad on May 4 and 11, sources added.

Biksham’s wife Mangamma, 58, who was reportedly infected with coronavirus, breathed her last at a hospital in the State capital in the small hours of Thursday.

Eleventh day

The tragic news of her death devastated the bereaved family members who were making arrangements for the 11th day death ritual of their family head Biksham at their home in Nellikuduru on Thursday.