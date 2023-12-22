Four of family on pilgrimage die, three seriously injured in lorry-car collision in Telangana

December 22, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

Four members of a family bound for the famous pilgrimage site of Vemulwada died and three others sustained injuries in a lorry-car collision on the outskirts of Shanthinagar in Hanamkonda district in the wee hours of Friday.

The deceased were identified as Manthena Bharat (28) Manthena Shankara Chary (60) Manthena Kanthaiah (58) and Chandana (16), who belonged to the same family from Eturunagaram in Mulugu district, according to sources.

Shankara Chary’s wife Sridevi (49), son Bhargav (30) and Kanthaiah’s wife Renuka (48) suffered major injuries. They were admitted to MGM hospital in Warangal.

According to police, the families of Shankara Chary and brother Kanthaiah were heading to the Vemulawada temple in a car. Near Shanthinagar village on National Highway 563, an Andhra Pradesh-bound lorry collided head on with the car at high speed. There was dense fog in the air.

Police retrieved the bodies from the mangled remains of the car. The Elkaturthy police have registered a case and an investigation is on.