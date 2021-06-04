Four of family found dead

Auto driver poisons wife and children, later hangs self

Four members of a family were found dead at their residence at West Gandhi Nagar of Nagaram under Keesara police station limits on Friday morning.

According to police, Pallapu Bikshapathi (30), an auto driver, allegedly poisoned his wife, Pusha (28) and their children Arshita (11) and Yashwanth (7). Later, he strangulated them to death and placed their bodies on the bed, before ending his life by hanging.

The incident took place around 8 a.m. and came to light around 9.30 a.m. when other members of the family noticed their bodies and alerted the police. “They were not on good terms with their neighbour O Ramesh, who accused Bikshapathi of misbehaving with his daughter, and held several meetings with the elders,” inspector J. Narender Goud said.

On Thursday night and Friday morning, Ramesh picked up an argument with the victims, following which Bikshapathi resorted to the extreme step, the inspector said.

A note purportedly left behind by the victim cited ‘Ramesh was expecting money from him and he humiliated him on several occasions and is responsible for the deaths.’

(Roshni suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)