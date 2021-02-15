Four of attention diversion gang held

Silver articles recovered from them

Six members of an ‘organised’ attention diversion gang, including four women, were apprehended by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (North Zone) here on Monday.

The gang used to visit jewellery shops in the guise of prospective customers, divert the attention of shop owners and steal silver ornaments. Police seized 1,070 grams of silver articles, an auto rickshaw and four mobile phones, all worth ₹ 2.50 lakh, from the possession of the accused and detected three cases.

The accused have been identified as — Yata Renuka, Munnelli Kiran, Yata Thulasi, Yata Swetha, Yata Raju and Elizabeth Rani — all relatives who hail from Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district. They were handed over to different police stations in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates.