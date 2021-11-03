Four of attention diversion gang arrested

They relieved a person of ₹ 42 lakh cash after promising to sell him1 kg gold

Kachiguda police apprehended four persons who they said, are involved in a case of attention diversion and recovered from their possession ₹ 20 lakh.

According to the police, the accused who were nabbed on Tuesday are Mohd Rafeeq Ibrahim Kalburgi alias Reddy (45), a used car seller and resident of Sirsi in Karnataka, Bingi Srinivas alias Mukesh (55), a real estate broker and resident of Thane in Maharashtra, Reddy Panduranga Rao alias Pandu (53), also a real estate broker and resident of Allwyn Colony in Kukatpally, and Malraja Anvesh Kumar alias Kiran (32) a resident of Mancherial. Two others identified as Vikas Gautham and Amit Patel are absconding.

Police said that the victim and complainant M A Afroz came across one Vikas’ Facebook post, in which he stated that he could sell him 1 kg gold for ₹ 42 lakh. He then shared the contact details of Amit Patel. The victim then contacted Patel, who in turn shared the contact details of Reddy who told him to speak to Mukesh. Later, Mukesh and Anvesh met the victim twice in Mehdipatnam and Macharam where they showed him gold biscuits.

The victim then allegedly met Anvesh at a house in Nimboliadda where the former paid ₹ 42 lakh. Reddy counted the cash, put ₹ 38.05 lakh in a bag and locked it, and put this in a briefcase. Reddy allegedly diverted the victim’s attention, turned the briefcase upside down, pretended that he had forgotten to bring the key and by saying so, he took another similar bag containing white paper bundles, locked previously, put it before the complainant and told him to wait at the same place till they bring the key and gold, and asked him to wait and left the place with the original cash bag.

Police said that the accused spent money and that ₹20 lakh was recovered.