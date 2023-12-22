Four of a family killed, three injured as lorry rams into car in Hanamkonda district

December 22, 2023 11:05 am | Updated 11:05 am IST - HANAMKONDA

Four members of a family bound for the famous pilgrim centre Vemulawada were killed and three others injured after a speeding lorry rammed into the car in which they were travelling on the outskirts of Shanthinagar village in Hanamkonda district in the wee hours of Friday.

The victims were identified as Manthena Bharat, Manthena Shankara Chary, Kanthaiah and Chandana belonging to the same family from Eturunagaram in Mulugu district, sources said.

Three other grievously injured members of the family were admitted to the MGM hospital in Warangal.

According to the police, the ghastly accident took place on the National Highway 563 near Shanthinagar village when the lorry collided head on with the car at a high speed killing the four occupants of the car on the spot and leaving three others critically injured.

The Elkaturthy police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the driver of the lorry, who is at large.

