Four of a family found dead

Four persons of the same family were found dead in a house on Wednesday under Meerpet police station limits.

Police identified the victims as Girish (30), Harish (23), Suvarna Bai (55) and Swapna (27). The incident took place in Alaguda.

According to police, three victims were found in the same bedroom, while the fourth one was found in the kitchen. Police said that while ropes were found in separate rooms, indicating that the four must have hanged themselves in different rooms in the same house. Police are investigating how all the bodies were moved to the bedroom. A paper pasted on the door reads ‘please open this door’.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat said, “We have found ropes in different rooms and are investigating how bodies were moved to one room. The suicide note says the family was in some financial problems and also talks of some black magic. We can’t say anything till we get the post-mortem report,” Mr Bhagwat said.