Four more succumb to Covid

HYDERABAD

23 July 2021 22:58 IST

Telangana continued to have a positive case rate in 600 plus range as the number stood at 643 on Friday against 648 the previous day. Casualties on Friday were four.

The number of positive cumulative cases were 6.40 lakh and the deaths 3,778. As many as 1.20 lakh samples were tested during the day.

GHMC and Karimnagar continued to log the highest number of positive cases at 77 and 68 respectively.

