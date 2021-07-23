HyderabadHYDERABAD 23 July 2021 22:58 IST
Four more succumb to Covid
Updated: 23 July 2021 23:00 IST
Telangana continued to have a positive case rate in 600 plus range as the number stood at 643 on Friday against 648 the previous day. Casualties on Friday were four.
The number of positive cumulative cases were 6.40 lakh and the deaths 3,778. As many as 1.20 lakh samples were tested during the day.
GHMC and Karimnagar continued to log the highest number of positive cases at 77 and 68 respectively.
