Four members of wedding band arrested for playing loud music beyond midnight

May 25, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

Four members of a wedding band were arrested by the Subedari police in Hanamkonda in the wee hours of Thursday on charges of playing loud music beyond midnight and causing public nuisance.

Annoyed over the late night high-decibel music during a marriage procession, one of the residents of Vajpayee Colony lodged a complaint on ‘Dial 100’. Responding to the call, a police patrol team rushed to the colony at about 1.45 a.m. The police detained four members of the band and seized their musical instruments.

The action comes just a few days after a meeting conducted by the police with the band owners in the city to sensitise them on the ban on playing loud music using DJs or other high-decibel music systems beyond midnight.

