Four Maoists surrender

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

27 July 2021 21:15 IST

‘They wanted to lead a peaceful life’

As many as three female Maoist militia members and one male village committee member of the outlawed outfit surrendered before Bhadrachalam Assistant Superintendent of Police Dr. G. Vineeth on Tuesday.

They hail from two remote tribal villages in the border mandal of Charla, police said.

Producing the four surrendered Maoist militia/village committee members before the media in Bhadrachalam on Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Vineeth alleged that the Maoist leaders were forcing minor boys and girls to work as militia members and village committee members of the banned outfit.

He said the four members of Charla mandal severed their ties with the proscribed organisation to lead a peaceful life with their family members.

He called upon the Maoist cadres to quit the ‘violent path’ to join the mainstream and avail the government’s rehabilitation package for the surrendered Maoists.

Meanwhile, two Maoists from Chhattisgarh including the CPI (Maoist) south Bastar 8th platoon dalam member Muchha Joga, 25, and the dalam member of the same platoon, Budri, 24, surrendered before Mulugu Superintendent of Police D.r Sangramsingh G. Patil on Tuesday.

According to the police, they quit the outlawed organisation due to the fear of contracting COVID and potential health hazards in the underground life.