Four Maoist couriers arrested, ₹20 lakh cash seized

August 12, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

Four CPI (Maoist) couriers were arrested and ₹20 lakh cash, some explosive materials were seized from them during a vehicle checking drive by the police at Gouraram village in Dummugudem mandal on Saturday, police said.

According to the police, the arrested persons were identified as 26-year-old Kunja Raghuvaran and 33-year-old P. Raviteja, both from Alluri Sitarama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh, 33-year-old Satish and 31-year-old Dinesh Kumar, from Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district.

A joint squad of the local police and the CRPF personnel intercepted their car after a brief chase during a vehicle checking operation at Gouraram.

Police said Maoists had given them ₹20 lakh cash and tasked them with procuring a huge quantity of explosive materials to target the police camps in the forested border region.

