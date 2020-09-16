Four-lane roadwork from APPA to Manneguda to be expedited

Chevella MP meets NHAI officials

Chevella MP G. Ranjith Reddy met Giridhar Armane, Secretary, Roads Transport and Highways, and Mahabeer Singh, technical chief of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and requested them to expedite the four-lane road work connecting APPA junction and Manneguda of National Highway 163.

Mr. Reddy said the work was stopped due to some issues in land acquisition but now that has been solved. He said the roadwork is important as the area was being developed as an Industrial Hub by the Telangana government.

Mr. Mahabeer Singh immediately called up NHAI Project Director in Hyderabad and asked him to complete the process of land acquisition within a month and call for tenders thereafter, according to a statement from Mr. Ranjit Reddy.

Mr. Reddy said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao earlier wrote a letter to the Central government assuring all support for the road.