Four lakh Remdesivir jabs for govt. hospitals in a week: KTR

Hyderabad

21 April 2021 23:33 IST

Minister asks pharma companies to ramp up production

Government hospitals in the State will be supplied with four lakh Remdesivir injections within a week, IT and Industries Minister K. T. Rama Rao said after a meeting with pharma companies producing Remdesivir injections.

Keeping in mind the increased demand for injections, Mr Rama Rao asked the pharma companies to increase their production and ensure four lakh Remdesivir injections were supplied to government hospitals within the next one week.

In the wake of spike in coornavirus infections across the State, hospitals are seeing a shortage of Remdesivir injections. Both, the inflow of patients in healthcare facilities and the demand for the injections is increasing by the day.

Patients suffering from breathing problems are being given oxygen as well as Remdesivir injections which are said to be yielding good results.

There were reports in the media that the shortage of injections was being commercially exploited by some agencies and medical shops that were selling the injections four to five times the original cost.