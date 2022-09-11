Four killed in two separate rain-related incidents

Special Correspondent RAJANNA SIRCILLA/NIRMAL
September 11, 2022 20:40 IST

A 47-year-old woman and her two-year-old grandson were killed when the car they were travelling in got swept away in the gushing waters of a swollen stream at Fazil Nagar in Vemulawada mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Ganga and Chintu of Chalgal village in Jagtial district.

The car was heading towards Hyderabad from Chalgal when the incident occurred.

According to sources, the car got stuck in a swollen stream when the driver reportedly attempted to cross a flooded causeway near Fazil Nagar at round 5 a.m, amid rain. The car veered off the road and was swept away by swirling floodwaters.

Ganga and her grandson drowned inside the submerged car. The driver and another occupant of the car managed to escape, sources added.

In a separate rain-related incident, two persons were killed and another seriously injured after a huge tree fell on their mini-truck at Iqbalpur village in Nirmal district’s Khanapur mandal on Sunday afternoon.

A huge roadside tree was suddenly uprooted due to gusty winds and fell on the moving mini-truck carrying nine passengers to the Kuntala waterfall, a famous picnic spot, in Nirmal district. Two occupants of the vehicle died on the spot and another suffered grievous injuries in the incident.

Sources added that the deceased hailed from Itikyal village in Raikal mandal of Jagtial district and the Khanapur police were trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

