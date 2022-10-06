Four killed in two separate incidents of lightning strike

ADVERTISEMENT

A fun-filled evening amid Dasara celebrations turned tragic for a group of youths when three of them were struck dead by lightning and two others were injured at Sagaram village in Zaffargadh mandal of Jangaon district late on Wednesday evening.

The deceased were identified as N Shivakrishna, 22, J Saikumar, 23, and M Sambaraju, 22.

They hailed from Bandavathapuram village in Wardhannapet mandal, police said.

According to police, five youths belonging to Bandavathapuram were taking shelter under a banyan tree amidst rain when a bolt of lightning struck the tree on the outskirts of Sagaram village late in the evening.

Three youths were killed and two others injured in the incident.

The two injured youths were shifted to the MGM hospital in Warangal.

In a separate incident, a youth identified as Sampath was killed and two others injured after being struck by lightning at a village tank in Garla of Mahabubabad district on Wednesday night.