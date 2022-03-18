Four killed in two accidents

Four persons were killed in two road accidents in the undivided Warangal district on Friday.

Three persons including two youths met with a tragic end after the bikes they were riding collided head on in Kesamudram town of Mahabubabad district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as B Tharun, 22, A Narasimha, 40, and Ch Chandu, 25, of Kesamudram.

In the other accident, one person was killed and five others were injured when two cars and a bike collided at Incherla village in Venkatapur mandal of Mulugu district.

The incident occurred on the busy stretch of the National Highway 163 near Gattamma temple in Venkatapur mandal.

The identity of the road accident victim could not be ascertained immediately. The injured persons were rushed a hospital in Warangal.