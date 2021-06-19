Hyderabad

Four killed in road accident

A 58-year-old woman Moulan Bee, her two sons and grandson were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in rammed an oncoming car on the outskirts of Kodangal town of Vikarabad district, nearly 120 kms from here, on Saturday morning.

The accident occurred after driver of the vehicle lost control as its rear left tyre burst, Kodangal Circle Inspector M. Appaiah said. Driver of the vehicle and inmates of the oncoming car sustained serious injuries in the accident. They were shifted to local government hospital.

Along with Moulana Bee, her sons Babu Miya, 39, Mohd. Abdul, 35, and grandson Mohd. Rasheed, 27, died in the accident that occurred around 6 a.m. They were going to Yadgir district in Karnataka State for medical treatment of Moulana Bee, the CI said.

In a separate accident reported in Warangal district, 30 passengers of a RTC bus sustained injuries when a speeding lorry laden with sand hit it on the outskirts of Mandaripeta near Sayampet. The bus was going from Hanamkonda to Bhupalpally when the accident occurred.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 19, 2021 10:03:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/four-killed-in-road-accident/article34861291.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY