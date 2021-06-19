Four killed in road accident

A 58-year-old woman Moulan Bee, her two sons and grandson were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in rammed an oncoming car on the outskirts of Kodangal town of Vikarabad district, nearly 120 kms from here, on Saturday morning.

The accident occurred after driver of the vehicle lost control as its rear left tyre burst, Kodangal Circle Inspector M. Appaiah said. Driver of the vehicle and inmates of the oncoming car sustained serious injuries in the accident. They were shifted to local government hospital.

Along with Moulana Bee, her sons Babu Miya, 39, Mohd. Abdul, 35, and grandson Mohd. Rasheed, 27, died in the accident that occurred around 6 a.m. They were going to Yadgir district in Karnataka State for medical treatment of Moulana Bee, the CI said.

In a separate accident reported in Warangal district, 30 passengers of a RTC bus sustained injuries when a speeding lorry laden with sand hit it on the outskirts of Mandaripeta near Sayampet. The bus was going from Hanamkonda to Bhupalpally when the accident occurred.