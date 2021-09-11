Four killed, 3 injured in accidents

Four persons were killed while three others were severely injured in three separate accidents in Suryapet on Friday.

Three persons died instantly after a truck driver abruptly changed lanes and crushed two motorcycles in the oncoming direction in Palakeedu police limits. The accident was reported at around 2.40 p.m., in the route between Janpahad and Damaracherla near the railway crossing.

The victims were identified as Syed Jaani, 47, Dhanavath Punna and his wife Mangthi, in their 50s. All the three were farm workers, belonging to Miryalaguda town. It was suspected that the driver, under the influence of alcohol, lost control over the vehicle.

One of the victims, Syed Jaani, who was stuck in the accident debris under the truck, was extricated after the police roped in a crane service.

Miryalaguda legislator N. Bhaskar Rao visited the accident site.

Palakeedu police have launched a probe. The truck was seized and search for the absconding driver was on.

At about 5 p.m., another accident leading to a person’s death was reported from Chintalapalem police limits.

Y. Radhamma, 45, who was riding pillion with her son on a moped, was killed after a SUV rammed from behind in Chintalapalem police limits. A case was registered and search for the driver is on.

In a separate incident, in Atmakur (S) mandal at around 10 p.m., three persons travelling on a motorcycle collided with an auto-rickshaw and fell in a ditch and were injured.