Four journalists in Telangana quarantined

In what is said to be the first instance of journalists suspected to have contracted coronavirus in the State, four journalists — one from Gadwal and three from Mahbubnagar — were quarantined on Tuesday.

Police officers monitoring the situation said samples of the four journalists were collected and sent for analysis. While the Gadwal-based television journalist was quarantined in the headquarters, other three were shifted to local medical college for quarantine.

Scribe’s sibling

It all started with the TV journalist’s sibling. The latter was initially quarantined after returning home in Gadwal following a personal visit to Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh.

His samples were collected and sent for tests as part of the standard procedure.

The reports came on April 10 and he tested positive for the virus. Being his sibling, the journalist was his primary contact. His samples were also sent for examination along with those of other family members.

Local police, during enquiries, learnt that the journalist had met three other journalists.

“We are verifying reports that some of them interacted with a public representative and even had food at the latter’s house after attending an event,” a police officer said.