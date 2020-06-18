Four IPS officers promoted as Addl. DGP

Hyderabad

18 June 2020 20:52 IST

Four IPS officers of 1995 batch were empanelled for promotion to the rank of Additional Director General of Police by the State government here on Thursday.

The four senior officers include, TSWREIS Secretary R.S. Praveen Kumar, State Level Police Recruitment Board chairman V.V. Srinivasa Rao, IGP (Law and Order) and in-charge Women Safety wing Swati Lakra and Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwat. They were retained in the same posts till further orders.

Advertising

Advertising