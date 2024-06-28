10 IndiGo flights between Hyderabad and Delhi cancelled due to closure of Terminal 1 at Delhi airport

The temporary closure of Terminal 1 at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday morning has led to the cancellation of several flights, impacting travel plans for many passengers. Among the affected flights are 10 aircrafts between Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) and Delhi, which were scheduled to fly on Friday. Hyderabad airport officials confirmed that as of Friday afternoon, four IndiGo flights from RGIA to Delhi and six from Delhi to RGIA have been cancelled.

Also Read: Delhi airport roof collapse LIVE updates

These include flight 6E 233, which was scheduled to depart from Hyderabad at 6.30 p.m. and arrive in Delhi at 8.50 p.m; flight 6E 5606, which was scheduled to depart from Hyderabad at 3.15 p.m. and arrive in Delhi at 5.35 p.m; flight 6E 6372, which was scheduled to depart from Hyderabad at 5.00 p.m. and arrive in Delhi at 7.05 p.m and Flight 6E 2027, which was scheduled to depart from Hyderabad at 8.05 p.m. and arrive in Delhi at 10.15 p.m.

The cancellations from Delhi include the following flights: flight 6E 6282, which was scheduled to depart from Delhi at 12:20 p.m. and arrive in Hyderabad at 2:30 p.m.; flight 6E 6601, scheduled to depart from Delhi at 1:30 p.m. and arrive in Hyderabad at 3:40 p.m.; flight 6E 6212, which was scheduled to depart from Delhi at 3:30 p.m. and arrive in Hyderabad at 5:40 p.m.; flight 6E 6217, scheduled to depart from Delhi at 5:00 p.m. and arrive in Hyderabad at 7:10 p.m.; flight 6E 382, scheduled to depart from Delhi at 8:15 p.m. and arrive in Hyderabad at 10:30 p.m.; and flight 6E 494, scheduled to depart from Delhi at 10:00 p.m. and arrive in Hyderabad at 12:15 a.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.