Four IndiGo flights from Hyderabad cancelled due to closure of Terminal 1 at Delhi airport

The temporary closure of Terminal 1 at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday morning has led to the cancellation of several flights, impacting travel plans for many passengers. Among the affected flights are four from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). The Hyderabad airport officials confirmed that as of Friday afternoon, four IndiGo flights from RGIA to Delhi have been cancelled.

These include flight 6E 233, which was scheduled to depart from Hyderabad at 6.30 p.m. and arrive in Delhi at 8.50 p.m, flight 6E 5606, which was scheduled to depart from Hyderabad at 3.15 p.m. and arrive in Delhi at 5.35 p.m, flight 6E 6372, which was scheduled to depart from Hyderabad at 5.00 p.m. and arrive in Delhi at 7.05 p.m and Flight 6E 2027, which was scheduled to depart from Hyderabad at 8.05 p.m. and arrive in Delhi at 10.15 p.m.