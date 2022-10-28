Four including a mother-son duo killed as car plunges into open well in Telangana

The car was reportedly travelling at a high speed when the accident occurred

The Hindu Bureau MAHABUBABAD
October 28, 2022 21:36 IST

Four persons, including a mother-son duo, were killed when the car they were travelling in plunged into an open farm well at Kesamudram in Mahabubabad district late on Friday evening.

The victims were returning home after visiting the Annaram Sharif dargah in Warangal district, when the car swerved off the road and fell into an open well near Kesamudram town.

The victims were identified as 39-year-old Banoth Bhadru, and his 35-year-old wife Hachali, of Goliya Thanda in Tekulapally mandal and 45-year-old Lalitha and her 15-year-old son Suresh, of Bhavaninagar Thanda in Mahabubabad district.

The car was travelling at a high speed when the accident occurred, sources said.

According to sources, the car driver and a woman along with her one-year-old baby miraculously survived.

Lalitha and her son Suresh met with a tragic end soon after taking a lift in the car bound for Tekulapalli, sources added.

The police with the help of local youths retrieved the bodies of the victims from the car after pulling out the vehicle from the open well using a crane.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to determine the cause of the horrific accident.

