Four in ACB net

Found taking money from a realtor

Four people, including mandal panchayat officer of Maheshwaram mandal and panchayat secretary of Mansanpally village in Rangareddy district, were arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau officials on Friday for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹ 7.5 lakh from a complainant and his friend for showing official favour.

Officials said that panchayat secretary J. Geeta, Mansanpally sarpanch’s husband Kandi Ramesh, deputy sarpanch B. Narasimha Yadav were caught red handed when they demanded and accepted the bribe of ₹ 5.50 lakh at Gram Panchayat office from complainant Jakkidi Muthyam Reddy, who works at a real estate company.

Simultaneously, Maheshwara MPDO Goda Srinivasulu was also caught while taking a bribe of ₹ 2 lakh at his office from Jampala Srinivas, a friend of Mr. Muthyam Reddy to allow their real estate venture at Mansanpally village and not to create any ‘hurdles’.

“Tained amount of ₹ 5.5 lakh and ₹ 2 lakh was recovered from the possession Geeta and Srinivasulu respectively,” an official said, adding that all the four accused were produced before the Special Judge for ACB cases, Hyderabad.