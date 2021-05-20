Hyderabad

four held

Four held for selling Remdesivir vials in black

Four persons were apprehended by Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (South Zone) for illegally procuring and selling Remdesivir vials. They were selling the injections in the black market for ₹25,000 to ₹35,000 each vial to make a quick buck. Police seized six vials and five mobile phones from Mohd Akbar Khan (22), a male nurse from Bahadurpura, Mohd. Muzaffar Khan (22), an optical technician from Bandlaguda, Mohd. Hakeemuddin (31), a businessman from Asif Nagar and Syed Sadiduddin (32), a businessman from Vanasthalipuram.

