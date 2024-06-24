GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four held with drugs in Hyderabad in three different cases

Published - June 24, 2024 11:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The LB Nagar Special Operations Teams (SOT), along with the Chaitanyapuri police, nabbed a man found in possession of 30 grams of heroin. In another case, two grams of MDMA was also seized by the LB Nagar police from two men. 

In the first case, 24-year-old Virma Ram was caught in possession of heroin near Chaitanyapuri metro station. “He admitted that he sourced the drug from one Dinesh Kalyan of Rajasthan and was given the same by Heera Ram, also from Rajasthan,” said the officials. 

In the second case, 20-year-old Jurru Akash and 23-year-old Mogili Venkatesh were caught in possession of two grams of MDMA. “They claimed that they purchased the drugs from a supplier, identified as Srikanth from Neredmet with an intention of selling it to needy customers,” added the officials. 

Meanwhile, the State Task Force (STF) from the Excise department seized 17.1 kgs of marijuana from a man from Dhoolpet. Dinesh Singh, 42, was caught from Machlipura in Lower Dhoolpet area. “He revealed that one Sompal Rao from Karnataka used to supply the ganja in bulk to the needy customers in Dhoolpet. He was trying to sell the same when he was caught,” said the Excise officials.

