Four held in Hyderabad for human trafficking

HYDERABAD

10 February 2021 04:03 IST

Owner, MD of travel agency at large

The Special Operations Team of L.B. Nagar on Tuesday raided the office of a travel agency in Malakpet here in Telangana, and busted a human trafficking racket. Four persons were arrested from Al Hayat Tours and Travels.

According to police, the accused are Shaik Mohammed Imtiyaz, 35, from Khajipet; Nune Subamma, 27, a resident of Kadapa; G. Subba Rayudu, 38, also from Kadapa; and Md. Haroon, 52, an office assistant of the travel agency. Sumaiyah Fathima, 23, owner of the travel agency; her father Md. Naseer, MD of the agency; and one Sayeed, 45, are absconding.

Police said Imtiyaz, Subamma, Rayudu and Sayeed have been working as travel agents. Subamma worked in Muscat as a domestic help and speaks Arabic fluently. She is acquainted with manpower recruitment agencies in Qatar, Oman and Kuwait. Subamma and Rayudu used to send gullible people looking for a job to these countries on a visit visa instead of a work visa.

The victim from Medipally was poor and looking for a job. Using this to their advantage, they arranged her visa and ticket to Muscat. She was scheduled to leave on February 2, but could not board the aircraft. Imtiyaz convinced her to leave. He introduced the victim to Subamma and booked a ticket for February 7.

Police said the victim was asked to get a COVID-19 test done at a facility in Afzal Gunj. But, Imtiyaz had intended to sexually assault her and instructed her to stay the night with him. The victim did not comply. His behaviour aroused her suspicion and she fled the airport.

Police said two other travel agencies were operating in the same manner. They said that the accused, in the recent past, trafficked as many as five persons from different places to West Asian countries.

Police seized 40 Indian passports, photocopies of visa documentation and other items. The Rachakonda police have appealed to the public to be careful and approach only agencies that are notified by the Protector of Emigrants.