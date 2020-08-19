Four held in fake certificate racket

Hyderabad

19 August 2020 23:50 IST

A South Central Railway employee and his friend who were accomplices were apprehended by sleuths of Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (North zone) on Wednesday on the charge of preparing fake educational certificates.

The accused are Maloth Machender (46), a senior grade electrician with SC Railway from Malkajgiri, and Malladi Santosh Reddy (31), a private employee from Habsiguda. Two persons, Ammula Rajesh Kumar (30) of Mirjalguda and Akula Jayanth Kumar (39) from Parsigutta, who purchased fake certificate and secured jobs in Indian Post were also nabbed by the police.

The investigators also seized 13 fake SSC marks memos, a laptop, two provisional engagement letters of Postal Department and five GDS online engagement applications from accused persons.

Inspector K Nageswar Rao said the prime accused Machender was earlier arrested by Rachakonda police and Pattabhipuram police of Andhra Pradesh for luring unemployed youth on the pretext of providing Central and State government jobs.

“He noticed that the postal department issued a notification in March 2018 for GDSBPM posts at various places and hatched a conspiracy to cheat people to make a quick buck,” Mr. Rao said.

Acting on a tip-off, the task force team laid a trap and apprehended the accused persons, who were later handed over to Gandhi Nagar police for investigation.