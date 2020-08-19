Four held in fake certificate racket

A South Central Railway employee and his friend who were accomplices were apprehended by sleuths of Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (North zone) on Wednesday on the charge of preparing fake educational certificates.
The accused are Maloth Machender (46), a senior grade electrician with SC Railway from Malkajgiri, and Malladi Santosh Reddy (31), a private employee from Habsiguda. Two persons, Ammula Rajesh Kumar (30) of Mirjalguda and Akula Jayanth Kumar (39) from Parsigutta, who purchased fake certificate and secured jobs in Indian Post were also nabbed by the police.
The investigators also seized 13 fake SSC marks memos, a laptop, two provisional engagement letters of Postal Department and five GDS online engagement applications from accused persons.
Inspector K Nageswar Rao said the prime accused Machender was earlier arrested by Rachakonda police and Pattabhipuram police of Andhra Pradesh for luring unemployed youth on the pretext of providing Central and State government jobs.
“He noticed that the postal department issued a notification in March 2018 for GDSBPM posts at various places and hatched a conspiracy to cheat people to make a quick buck,” Mr. Rao said.
Acting on a tip-off, the task force team laid a trap and apprehended the accused persons, who were later handed over to Gandhi Nagar police for investigation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath