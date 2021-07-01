Four held for selling gutka

Hyderabad

01 July 2021 19:30 IST

The sleuths of Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (South Zone) conducted simultaneous raids at different places at Chandrayangutta, Sultan Bazaar and Amberpet and apprehended four persons who were illegally procuring and selling banned tobacco products.

The accused have been identified as 32-year-old businessman from Barkas Omer Zumbali, 22-year-old driver from Balapur Ibrahim Bin Sayeed, 24-year-old businessman from Uppal Ashok Kumar and 31-year-old car driver from Amberpet M. Shanker Naik. Huge quantities of tobacco products were seized from their possession, DCP (Task Force) Gummi Chakravarthy said.

