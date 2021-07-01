Hyderabad

Four held for selling gutka

The sleuths of Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (South Zone) conducted simultaneous raids at different places at Chandrayangutta, Sultan Bazaar and Amberpet and apprehended four persons who were illegally procuring and selling banned tobacco products.

The accused have been identified as 32-year-old businessman from Barkas Omer Zumbali, 22-year-old driver from Balapur Ibrahim Bin Sayeed, 24-year-old businessman from Uppal Ashok Kumar and 31-year-old car driver from Amberpet M. Shanker Naik. Huge quantities of tobacco products were seized from their possession, DCP (Task Force) Gummi Chakravarthy said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 1, 2021 7:30:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/four-held-for-selling-gutka/article35080452.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY