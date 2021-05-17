Four held for selling drug for Black Fungus in black

The four accused who were involved in the sale of Amphotericin B Liposome injection in black market.

Hyderabad

17 May 2021 20:49 IST

Four persons, who illegally procured and sold Amphotericin B Liposome injection at a high price, were apprehended by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (North Zone) team here on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by inspector K Nageswar Rao laid a trap near H.P Petrol Pump at Kacheguda and apprehended the accused. They were selling each vial for ₹50,000 vial, whereas the MRP was ₹7,858, without any valid documents. The drug is used as antiviral medicine for Black Fungus infected patients. “The antiviral drug is currently in high demand for the treatment of black fungal infection patients,” Officer on Special Duty (Task Force) P. Radha Kishan Rao said.

The accused are Narimalla Yadaiah (46), a medicine supplier from Medchal, Peddoch Satish (31), an employee of Piramal Pharmacy from Bandlaguda, Kakkirala Sai Kumar (29) of Sanzyme Pharma from and Buddareddygari Rajashekar Reddy (31), a medical representative of M Cure from Manikonda.

The team seized five vials of Amphotericin B Liposome of 50 MG from Celon Labs and four mobile phones from their possession. The accused along with the seized property were handed over to Kacheguda police for further investigation.