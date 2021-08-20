Four held for online betting

With the arrest of four persons, Hyderabad police busted an organised online betting racket and seized ₹8.65 lakh, eight mobile phones, a car, a bike, and other material from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, Commissioner’s Task Force (north zone) team led by inspector K Nageswar Rao raided the gaming house at Ahmed Colony under Langar Houz police station limits and apprehended Syed Zameer Uddin (28), betting organiser from Vattepally, Bahadurpura, Khaja Aasim Ahmed (28), an organiser from Mustaidpura, Kulsumpura, Mohd Shazayb (29), a sub-organiser from Tolichowki, and Azaam Khan (23), a sub-organiser from Rajendranagar.

They have been organising online /offline betting games, accepting betting amounts from punters, and making a quick buck.