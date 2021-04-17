Four held for cricket betting

Hyderabad

17 April 2021 21:53 IST

With the arrest of four persons, Rachakonda police claim to have busted an online cricket betting racket in the city. They also seized ₹65,000, four mobile phones and a bike, all worth ₹1.5 lakh from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of Special Operation Team, Bhongir zone, along with local police, raided a place in Bhongir town and arrested Manda Shiva Kumar Reddy (25), Akula Naresh (20), Mandava Vinay (26) and Kotha Jani (25), all residents of Bhongir town, and were betting on the ongoing IPL matches.

