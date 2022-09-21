Four held for autorickshaw driver’s murder in Hyderabad

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
September 21, 2022 01:04 IST

Balapur police on Tuesday arrested four persons in connection with the murder of an autorickshaw driver at Shaheennagar reported in the wee hours of Sunday.

Police said Syed Ameer, Mahboob Khan, Shaik Sohail and Md. Zameer, all residents of Wadi-e-Saleheen, had allegedly stabbed Salman multiple times and left him in a pool of blood inside a car over an altercation about stealing goats.

The group of friends had taken Salman out of his house on the pretext of having tea and finding a solution to the misunderstanding. After an argument broke out regarding the theft, with reference to Salman confronting Ameer, the latter conspired to eliminate him, police said.

An investigation is under way.

