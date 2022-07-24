Four held, 102 kg ganja seized 

Main supplier, another accused yet to be nabbed

The Hussaini Alam police along with Commissioner’s Task Force (South) arrested four persons on the charge of smuggling ganja into Telangana. About 102 kg of ganja was seized from them.

DCP (South) P. Sai Chaitanya addressing mediapersons on Saturday said T. Kumara Swamy, a peddler from Warangal, and driver Arjun from Pithapuram, had procured ganja from Tallapalem in Anakapally. Along with two others — Azam, a commission agent from Siddipet, and Siva of Anakapally — they were attempting to transport the contraband to Maharashtra.

Police are yet to arrest the main supplier, Gorli Naidu, and another accused, Guru.

All the accused were booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.