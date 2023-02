February 17, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Principal District and Sessions Court, Kothagudem, on Friday sentenced four persons to life imprisonment for murdering a man in Palvancha town in 2015.

Principal District and Sessions Judge P Chandra Sekhara Prasad, held the four accused, Yesu Padam, 48, Jula Srinivasa Rao, 40, Dasari Srinu, 40, and Yerupula Shanth Kumar, 26, guilty of killing M. Nageswara Rao of Palvancha in 2015 and awarded life sentence to them. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on them.