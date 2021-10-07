Four flyovers to come up near Uppal junction

GHMC all set to start construction

GHMC is all set to begin construction of a set of flyovers near Uppal junction, as part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

With the aim of easing congestion resulting from convergence of vehicle traffic from all sides, the GHMC is taking up construction of four flyovers near the junction.

The structures are necessary also in view of the elevated corridor under construction by the Roads & Buildings department on behalf of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The four lane 6.25-kilometre long elevated corridor is being built from Narapally up to Uppal junction. Besides, the NHAI is also taking up another 1.5 kilometre flyover in Amberpet, which will facilitate unhindered flow of traffic arriving at the junction from the Ramanthapur side.

The State government requested the NHAI, to no avail, to extend the elevated corridor over the Uppal junction, in order to avoid large amount of traffic getting dumped at the junction.

“They didn’t agree. Instead, it has been agreed upon that the corridor will be left short of reaching Uppal junction, without construction of the down ramp. From there, GHMC will take up the portion up to Ramanthapur, where the ramp will be descended,” an engineer from GHMC informed.

GHMC’s portion of elevated corridor will come to over a kilometre in length.

This apart, two more flyovers are planned on the Inner Ring Road parallel to the Metro Rail corridor above the junction, with a length of 445 metres. The fourth flyover is planned with a steep curve, from Ramanthapur towards Uppal Stadium road, with a length of 440 metres.

Though GHMC is the primary executing agency for all the SRDP components, work at the Uppal junction had been handed over to HMDA initially upon instructions from Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao, as HMDA was the executing agency for constructing a walk way at the junction.

While the elevated corridor work on the part of NHAI had been progressing at a rapid pace for the last two years, HMDA had not started the work.

Concerned over the delay, Mr. Rama Rao reportedly asked GHMC to take over the works from HMDA, after which tenders have been called and works have been handed over. Officials say that the structures may take well over two years for completion.