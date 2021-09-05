Four flood gates of Osmansagar lifted

Water flowing out after the gates of Osmansagar were lifted on Saturday.

05 September 2021 00:01 IST

Flood gates have been lifted for the Osmansagar reservoir too on Saturday, days after they had been opened for its twin reservoir, Himayatsagar.

Alerted by the weathermen’s prediction about heavy rains for the coming three days, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board authorities have opened four gates of Osmansagar, releasing water downstream into Musi river.

Due to heavy rains in the catchment area, the reservoir filled to 1,789 feet, against its full tank level of 1,790 feet.

A total of 468 cusecs of water is being released into the river, a press statement from the water board informed.

This is the second time gates of Osmansagar have been lifted this year, the note said.

First time, the gates were opened on July 22, to release flood water, and shut on July 25.

HMWS&SB MD M. Dana Kishore cautioned departments concerned to stay alert towards the possibility of flooding in surrounding areas of Musi river.

Two gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir have been downed due to reduced inflows. A total of 700 cusecs of water is being released now through two gates, the statement informed. Against an FTL of 1763.5 feet, the reservoir now holds water up to 1761.75 feet.