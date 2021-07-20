Four elevated corridors proposed to ease traffic

Three elevated corridors are on the cards for Qutbullahpur constituency in view of the rapidly increasing traffic in the area, besides one more in Medchal Town.

Minister for Roads & Buildings Vemula Prashanth Reddy has made a formal announcement towards this, and said the elevated corridors are being planned near Suchitra Junction of the Hyderabad-Nagpur National Highway, Dairy Farm Junction, and Dulapally Junction. Detailed project reports have been prepared jointly by the R&B department and the National Highways Authority of India for three structures, the minister said, after inspecting the site at Suchitra Junction.

For the 10-km stretch starting from Suchitra Junction up to Gundla Pochampally, three elevated corridors, four underpasses, services roads and junction development will be taken up. Proposals have been prepared with an estimated expenditure of ₹450 crore.

Besides, ₹800 crore estimates have been prepared for 17 km of service roads from Gundla Pochampally up to Kallakal, the flyover in Medchal Town, and junction improvement works. Talks are on with the NHAI for this project, Mr. Prashanth Reddy informed.

Traffic issues will be resolved for the people of Qutbullahpur constituency and also for the travellers from joint districts of Nizamabad, Adilabad, Medak, and Karimnagar with the construction of the elevated corridors, he said.

Attributing the decision for the projects to the chief minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao, Mr.Prashanth Reddy also commended the efforts of Qutbullahpur MLA K.P.Vivekananda, MLC Shambipur Raju in taking the issue to his notice.